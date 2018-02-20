​​Google introduces bill payment feature on Tez

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:20 am 1:31 am

Hyderabad: Google India launched a specially designed experience to help users pay their bills in just a few taps taking seconds, not minutes without any transaction charges.

Starting with support for more than 80 billers, including national and state electricity providers, gas, water, DTH and mobile postpaid bills and recharge. The new bill pay feature will include major utilities like Reliance Energy, BSES and DishTV, and in total will cover all states and major metros in India.

For recurring bill payments, Tez will send users you a timely notification when their bill arrives, and users will be able to check whether they have paid a bill by simply tapping the biller’s name on their Tez home screen. Users will also be able to view all past payments grouped by bill, as well as manage bills from multiple accounts. Built to support Bharat BillPay system, for most utilities Tez will also let users get an alert when a new bill comes in.

Speaking about the launch of the new bill payments feature, Diana Layfield, VP, Payments & Commerce, Next Billion Users said “Today, we are adding a specially designed bill pay experience in Tez which will enable users to make a wide range of bill payments including electricity, water, gas, DTH, and insurance from the app.”

Customers will see different billers depending on their city and region, and users can also search for them by name. Once users have located their biller, they need to enter the number associated with their account to link it to Tez and give it an easy name to remember. Once users have linked their account, for most utility bills Tez will automatically fetch any available bills. Users need to just tap on New Payment and then Pay your bills.