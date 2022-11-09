Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022
Telangana: SIT constituted to probe MLA poaching case
“Go Back Modi” chant gets louder; TS intellectuals write letter to Modi
After YouTube helps Harika clear NEET, MLC Kavitha to help her with MBBS fees
Telangana High Court releases Raja Singh with conditions on interviews, celebrations
Winter chill: IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad
ED, IT teams raid granite businesses, Minister Gangula’s residence in Karimnagar
Education Minister to meet Governor over Common Board for recruitment in Universities
Watch: Hyderabadis witness last lunar eclipse this year; share glimpses online
Here’s how to update Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers for secure browsing
#IndiaLockdown trend on Twitter sparks meme fest
Hyderabad-born Aruna Miller wins Maryland’s Lt Governor race
Justice DY Chandrachud becomes 50th Chief Justice of India, takes oath
Tremors felt in Lucknow, parts of UP as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
Clashes break out in Odisha over biryani feast during lunar eclipse
Latest News
Special drive to enroll new voters in Khammam district
6 seconds ago
Hyderabad: Government City College to organize national seminar on Nov 10, 11
6 mins ago
Golf: Kapil Kumar takes round one lead at Telangana Golconda Masters
8 mins ago
Hyderabad to don rainbow colors on November 13
11 mins ago
Telangana, AP U-14 girls team enter semis in Cisce National Throwball Tournament
13 mins ago
Hyderabad
Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB honours Instashield with ‘Products Lift off by Startups’ Award
NCPCR holds one-day Orientation cum Sensitization programme in Hyderabad
Koheda market to be developed within nine months
Telangana: Civil Assistant Surgeons recruitment provisional list released
Hyderabad: Police announce arrest in Meerpet rape case
Artificial Intelligence pilot initiative ‘AI for All’ launched in Hyderabad
Syngene, RICH launch scholarship programme for women in Hyderabad
Rachakonda She Teams nab 125 including school teacher for harassing women
OU invites applications for LLB, LLM courses under National Integration Quota
Cartoon
Cartoon: November 9, 2022
India
2 hours ago
3 hours ago
‘Very embarrassing’, SC adjourns demonetisation hearing as Centre fails to file affidavit
5 hours ago
Will take care of citizens in every aspect: CJI DY Chandrachud
5 hours ago
6 hours ago
Education Today
Understand what IUCN status is
3 weeks ago
Calculate a partner’s share of profit in business
3 weeks ago
Time to take a break and stay stress-free
3 weeks ago
Understand the importance of ecology
3 weeks ago
web stories
What your sign says: 09-11-2022
Indian employees vote for hybrid work model
Samantha opens up about her condition after Myositis diagnosis
$8 Twitter Blue with verification in India in less than a month: Musk
Telangana
Extension Officer Grade-I: TSPSC enables edit option for candidates
Editorials
Editorial: Economic disaster
20 hours ago
Editorial: Iran’s simmering discontent
2 days ago
Editorial: Endorsement of development agenda
3 days ago
Editorial: Pak caught in chaos
5 days ago
Sports
Stephan bowls Dhruv XI to 68-run victory over Walker Town in HCA A3 division league
Horse Racing: Euphoric fancied for Chennai feature
Horse Racing: Lagos, Starwalt, Just Incredible shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course
Hyderabad’s Ragavarshini rules the roost at CISCE National Games
Andhra Pradesh
13 mins ago
‘No mention of steel plant, separate railway zone and state capital during PM’s visit’
42 mins ago
Protest against VSP privatisation held in Vizag
2 hours ago
Goods train derails near Rajahmundry, nine trains cancelled
10 hours ago
Krishna water disputes: Brijesh Kumar Tribunal hearing to resume on Wednesday
24 hours ago
Security beefed up in Vizag ahead of PM’s visit on Nov 11
1 day ago
Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan announces Rs 1 lakh for Ippatam victims
1 day ago
Entertainment
Saba Azad wraps up second season of ‘Rocket Boys’
Actor-comedian Rahul Ramakrishna to become dad soon
‘Dahini: The Witch’ makes it to the Swedish International Film Festival
Urvashi Rautela to play a Navy officer in Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja starrer ‘Waltair Veerayya’
Sanjana Sharma’s mesmerising Belly Dance show set the stage on fire
Business
50 mins ago
54 mins ago
2 hours ago
Anvayaa doubles office space in Hyderabad, launches corporate benefit plan ‘Nischint’
2 hours ago
Gadgets
Next-gen GoPro likely to retain old design with new sensor
Sony Linkbuds offer new design, unique listening experience
Nord wired earphones in India with easy audio controls, magnetic clip
Technovision showcases Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 smartphones
Apple likely to unveil M2-powered new MacBook Pros early next year
Snap to shelve development of its Pixy drone camera: Report
ViewPoint
Opinion: Fine govt for frivolous litigation
20 hours ago
Opinion: Predatory politics of BJP exposed
2 days ago
Opinion: Will Himachal break the tradition?
3 days ago
Opinion: The dangerous ideology of ‘New Right’
5 days ago
Opinion: Forest must be priority
6 days ago
Opinion: Silent screams behind metallic bars
7 days ago
Opinion: Discuss adapting to climate change
1 week ago
Science & Technology
New iPad (10th Gen) makes work and play more fun in hybrid era
Instagram to introduce ‘Schedule Posts’ and new web design
Twitter will roll out gray ‘Official’ badge for prominent accounts, public figures
World
3 hours ago
World population will reach 8 billion on Nov 15, says UN
3 hours ago
N.Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile: Seoul
5 hours ago
6 hours ago
