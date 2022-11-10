Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Telangana now home to India’s largest ice cream manufacturing unit
Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy takes oath
Hyderabadis to perform 108 surya namaskars on November 20
Explained: What are period tracking apps and how are they useful
All about Aruna Miller, Hyderabad-born Lieutenant Governor in US
Telangana: SIT grills accused in MLAs poaching case
9 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives fire
Ahead of PM’s visit to Telangana, ‘Modi No Entry’ flex appears in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Government offices, educational institutions to remain open this Saturday
One BJP booth worker equals one TRS MLA, says Bandi Sanjay
“The Beast Is Dying…” Vijay Deverakonda recovers from injury
Delhi Excise Policy: ED arrests two businessmen among pharma firm head
Elon Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more
Centre mandates TV channels to broadcast public interest content daily for 30 minutes
Production stalled after ammonia pipeline leakage in Ramagundam fertiliser plant
KL University signs MoU with HCL Technologies
Court reserves order on bail of actor Jacqueline Fernandez till Friday
Hyderabad
KL University signs MoU with HCL Technologies
‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is coming to Hyderabad!
Hyderabadis to perform 108 surya namaskars on November 20
Women Safety Wing of Telangana police invites applications for various posts on contract basis
Hyderabad: Youngsters playing volleyball create ruckus in Humayun Nagar, case booked
Hyderabad: Government offices, educational institutions to remain open this Saturday
One BJP booth worker equals one TRS MLA, says Bandi Sanjay
Health and Tech: Artificial organs the next big thing
Telangana health dept to launch 41 more Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad by December
In three Southern States, its Governor Vs Govts; bigger war in Telangana
Cartoon
Cartoon: November 9, 2022
India
OYO announces partnership to support solo female travel across India
Centre deploys high-level team to Mumbai to manage outbreak of measles
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s alleged separation rumours mount after Sania’s cryptic post
Education Today
Understand what IUCN status is
Calculate a partner’s share of profit in business
Time to take a break and stay stress-free
Understand the importance of ecology
web stories
Elon Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more
What your sign says: 10-11-2022
Google to fully replace Gmail’s ‘original view’
What your sign says: 09-11-2022
Indian employees vote for hybrid work model
Samantha opens up about her condition after Myositis diagnosis
Telangana
Coal miners protest PM Modi’s visit to Ramagundam
Women Safety Wing of Telangana police invites applications for various posts on contract basis
Production stalled after ammonia pipeline leakage in Ramagundam fertiliser plant
Editorials
Editorial: Now or never
Editorial: Economic disaster
Editorial: Iran’s simmering discontent
Editorial: Endorsement of development agenda
Sports
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s alleged separation rumours mount after Sania’s cryptic post
T20 World Cup: Slight chances of rain for India-England semis showdown
India to host Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2023
Virtues Oceanic Games: Telangana’s Deepthi clinches gold in 400m T20 category
Golf: Kapil Kumar takes round one lead at Telangana Golconda Masters
Andhra Pradesh
Krishna water disputes: Telangana not for Tungabhadra Board deficit sharing model
Telangana, AP U-14 girls team enter semis in Cisce National Throwball Tournament
‘No mention of steel plant, separate railway zone and state capital during PM’s visit’
Protest against VSP privatisation held in Vizag
Indian Embassy honours juvenile Indian Gold Medallists in Riyadh
Goods train derails near Rajahmundry, nine trains cancelled
Krishna water disputes: Brijesh Kumar Tribunal hearing to resume on Wednesday
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor: I’m like that needy, irritating sister to Khushi
Radhika Apte is polar opposite of her corrupt cop role in ‘Monica O My Darling’
Yami Gautam-starrer ‘LOST’ to premiere at IFFI
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is making India’s first film on bio-war, ‘The Vaccine War’
Business
Sensex declines over 250 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 18,000-level
Rupee falls 17 paise to 81.64 against US dollar
Now, get your Experian credit score on Whatsapp
Artificial Intelligence pilot initiative ‘AI for All’ launched in Hyderabad
Gadgets
ASUS launches foldable Zenbook laptop in India
Next-gen GoPro likely to retain old design with new sensor
Sony Linkbuds offer new design, unique listening experience
Nord wired earphones in India with easy audio controls, magnetic clip
Technovision showcases Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 smartphones
Apple likely to unveil M2-powered new MacBook Pros early next year
ViewPoint
Opinion: Poetry and climate precarity
Opinion: Fine govt for frivolous litigation
Opinion: Predatory politics of BJP exposed
Opinion: Will Himachal break the tradition?
Opinion: The dangerous ideology of ‘New Right’
Opinion: Forest must be priority
Opinion: Silent screams behind metallic bars
Science & Technology
ASUS launches foldable Zenbook laptop in India
NASA again delays Artemis I Moon mission launch
Facebook users report problems with ‘Ads Manager’ in India
Microsoft starts rolling out iCloud Photos integration on Windows 11
Twitterati voice out inconsistencies in verifying process
Apple iOS 16 5G Beta now live in India for Airtel, Jio users
World
9 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives fire
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 yrs
Indian, Pakistani artists celebrate truck art in Qatar
Indian Embassy honours juvenile Indian Gold Medallists in Riyadh
