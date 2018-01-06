​Hyderabad’s Punjagutta Police Station is India’s 2nd best​

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: ​Adding yet another feather ​to the cap of the Hyderabad City Police​, the Punjagutta ​Police ​Station has ​been ranked second in the best police stations in India in a survey conducted by the Quality Council of India and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh presented the ​trophy for ​the ​best police station​s​ in the country ​during the inaugural ceremony of the Annual Conference of the Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police at the BSF Academy at Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The trophy was received by Punjagutta ​I​nspector S Ravinder in the presence of ​Telangana Director ​G​eneral of ​P​olice​ M​ ​Mahender Reddy and others.

​According to officials, ​a uniform model ​for ranking police stations in the country ​was adopted, as part of which the 10 best police stations ​were identified ​based on infrastructure, facilities​ and other services provided.