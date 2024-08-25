Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
AP News
India
World
Entertainment
Sport
Science and Tech
Business
Rewind
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Olympics
Education Today
Reviews
Property
Lifestyle
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Lifestyle
Kalki, RRR making waves at Moscow International Film Week
Two drown in Sitarama project canal in Kothagudem
HYDRAA demolitions inspired by Bhagavat Gita, says Revanth
KTR suspects Telangana Congress leaders’ role in Valmiki scam
Lorry driver dies as his own truck rams over him in Hayathnagar
Harish says Congress is misusing HYDRAA to settle political scores
Unauthorized shared taxis create unpleasant experiences for passengers at Hyderabad Airport
Telangana will launch Sports University next year says CM Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: Two arrested for alleged 175 crore cyber fraud
Hyderabad: Excise department raids 25 bars; No drugs detected
Telegram founder Pavel Durov will face up to 20 years in prison if convicted
Rakul Preet Singh shares her “lunch on the go” menu
Amid Hezbollah airstrikes, Israel declares 48-hour nationwide emergency
23-year-old engineering student dies of dengue in Mahabubabad
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return home from space only next year
‘HYDRA’ma in Hyderabad puts Ministers in a spot
Beware! It’s raining dengue, chikungunya in Hyderabad
Telangana Govt likely to issue ordinance expanding HYDRA’s jurisdiction; Assembly prorogued
Karnataka’s Valmiki scam triggers tremors in Telangana too
Latest News
Cartoon Today on August 26, 2024
2 hours ago
Opinion: Being a sport in business
3 hours ago
Editorial: Candidate Kamala
3 hours ago
Over 57 percent seats vacant at Government engineering college in Kosgi
2 hours ago
Hyderabad all decked up for Krishna Janmashtami fete
2 hours ago
More...
Hyderabad
Hyderabad all decked up for Krishna Janmashtami fete
Microplastics threaten human health
Why the previous BRS Govt could not act against all illegal encroachments
HYDRA’s legal sanctity under scanner
Subhan Bakery gets ‘Best Dum ke Roat’ and ‘Best Osmania Bakery’ award at Hybiz TV Food Awards
Automotive KIA organise Seltos mileage rally in Hyderabad
IRA Realty unveils ‘The Square’ a luxurious villa project in Adibatla
Tiffins owner at Gachibowli arrested for sexually assaulting two women
HYDRAA submits report, says 43.94 acres reclaimed
Hyderabad: Homemaker hangs herself due to domestic violence
Lorry driver dies as his own truck rams over him in Hayathnagar
HYDRAA demolitions inspired by Bhagavat Gita, says Revanth
HYDRAA sends ripples in Tollywood; Telugu cinema bigwigs get into huddle
KTR suspects Telangana Congress leaders’ role in Valmiki scam
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon Today on August 26, 2024
More...
India
Maharashtra: Man rapes 10-year-old neighbour, arrested
7 hours ago
Delhi: 16-year-old boy held for killing his father in a fit of rage
8 hours ago
More...
Education Today
Over 57 percent seats vacant at Government engineering college in Kosgi
2 hours ago
Counselling for B Pharmacy, Pharma D courses yet to be notified
2 days ago
OU to facilitate permanent display of satellite launch vehicles, satellite models on campus
3 days ago
More...
Telangana
Over 57 percent seats vacant at Government engineering college in Kosgi
Japanese companies keen to hire Indian talent: JETRO Director General
Two drown in Sitarama project canal in Kothagudem
Sangareddy: Wrong route driving proves fatal for two
DDS organises food festival to conserve uncultivated leafy vegetables
Illicit mining, transportation of sand goes unchecked in Mancherial
More...
Editorials
Editorial: Candidate Kamala
3 hours ago
Editorial: A distant dream
2 days ago
Editorial: Blow to research culture
3 days ago
Editorial: Policy reversals
4 days ago
More...
Sports
Rounak wins Kotak India Junior International Series title
Hyderabad Blackbird’s Akhil finishes second in Indian Racing League
New-look Gachibowli Stadium all set to host Intercontinental Cup
Muralikant Petkar, the man who launched a billion Indian dreams in Paralympics
Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker felicitated in hometown
Virat Kohli pens emotional farewell for Dhawan’s retirement: “Your legacy lives on”
More...
Andhra Pradesh
TTD initiates measures to overcome water crisis in Tirumala
1 day ago
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh dominate study abroad market: Career Mosaic
2 days ago
Jagan slams TDP-led Andhra govt for ‘negligence’ over pharma company blast in Anakapalli
2 days ago
Four injured as fire breaks out at pharma factory in Andhra’s Parawada
3 days ago
Telugu NRI from Saudi Arabia scales Europe’s highest mountain
3 days ago
Phrama unit blast: Andhra CM announces 1 cr ex-gratia for families of deceased
3 days ago
Pawan Kalyan announces action plan to be prepared for industrial safety
4 days ago
More
Entertainment
Kalki, RRR making waves at Moscow International Film Week
Coffee & cigarette: Jailed actor Darshan’s inside prison photo goes viral
Nivetha Thomas-starrer family drama ‘35-Chinna Katha Kaadu’ to release on September 6
Selena Gomez learns of Emmy nomination via friend’s text
Tamannaah Bhatia reveals what makes her ‘happy human’
Pratibha Ranta goes on small trek with friends: Missed being surrounded by nature
More...
Business
Cognizant sues Infosys for stealing trade secrets related to healthcare insurance software
2 days ago
Amazon India cuts selling fees by up to 12% for festive season
2 days ago
Anil Ambani-led group stocks plummet after Sebi ban
3 days ago
Sebi bans Anil Ambani from securities market, slaps Rs 25 cr penalty
3 days ago
More...
Gadgets
Gaming on the iPad Pro: What does the M4 Chip offer?
Bengaluru: Ola Electric launches e-motorcycles, to integrate own cells in EVs by Q1 FY26
India’s 5G smartphone market share surges 77 pc in Q2
Google Maps rolls out new features for India, to alert about flyovers, EV charging stations
6th-gen Samsung Galaxy foldables now available in India
Apple launches kids watch with fun features in India
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Being a sport in business
3 hours ago
Opinion: Protect investors, uphold integrity of markets
2 days ago
Opinion: Space for social well-being
3 days ago
Facebook word puzzles: How simple riddles captivate and challenge users
3 days ago
Opinion: Joblessness will raise social unrest
4 days ago
Opinion: Dumbphones and digital detox
5 days ago
Opinion: A rape and murder’s wake-up call
6 days ago
More
Science & Technology
YouTube introduces AI Chatbot for recovery of hacked accounts
Telegram founder Pavel Durov will face up to 20 years in prison if convicted
Hyundai, Kia EVs earn top ratings in global safety tests
Poor sleep may lead to weight gain and cholesterol problems: Study
Amazon India cuts selling fees by up to 12% for festive season
Pesco-vegetarian diet may help reduce mortality in older adults: Study
More...
World
Amid Hezbollah airstrikes, Israel declares 48-hour nationwide emergency
15 hours ago
Israeli army withdraws from Khan Younis, orders Gaza evacuation
16 hours ago
Israel launches series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah
17 hours ago
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return home from space only next year
17 hours ago
More...