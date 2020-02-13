﻿MILAN 2020 website launched in Visakhapatnam

By | Published: 1:18 pm 1:39 pm

Visakhapatnam: Website of the forthcoming multilateral maritime exercise MILAN 2020 was launched in Visakhapatnam by the Command IT Officer in the presence of Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command(ENC) and other Flag Officers of ENC on Wednesday.

Website is available at www.milan2020.org.in and offers information regarding MILAN 2020 activities such as Opening ceremony, Official Calls, International Maritime Seminar, Social events, City and Cultural tours etc.

The website also facilitates the sharing of information with all the participating countries Multilateral Navy Exercise, MILAN is a congregation of littoral navies conducted biennially by the Indian Navy under the aegis of the Andaman and Nicobar Command since 1995.

MILAN provides an excellent opportunity for the participating navies to come together to nurture stronger ties besides fostering co-operation through naval exercises and professional interactions.

This year, the Indian Navy is conducting this event in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh in March 2020 with an enhanced scope of the exercise and increased number of participating countries in the exercise.

