0.6 tmc released to SRSP from Babli

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Nizamabad: The Central Water Commission officials released 0.6 tmc of water to the SRSP from the Babli project on Sunday. As per the Supreme Court orders, water should be released to the SRSP on March 1 every year to fulfil drinking water needs of cattle along the Godavari stretch between the two projects.

On Sunday, CWC executive engineer (EE) V Gangadhar, SRSP EE B Ramar Rao, DEE T Jagadish and Nanded EE NP Gawane supervised the water release. Due to the lack of water in the Babli project, the water was not released in the last two years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter