1.08 cm rainfall recorded in Nizamabad in last 24 hrs

Nizamabad: In the past 24 hours, 1.08 cm average of rainfall recorded in Nizamabad district. According to sources, 8.14 cm rainfall in Navipet, Yedapalli with 4.68 cm, 4.21 cm in Balkonda, the highest rainfall recorded in the district. However, out of 29 mandals, 28 recorded deficit rainfall with only one mandal recording normal rainfall.

From1st June to 20th, 117.2 mm rainfall recorded in last 20 days, but till the date, only 10.08 mm rainfall recorded in the district and it is 81.9 deficit in total. Farmers in the districts expressing their happiness over the first-showers and waiting for the temperatures fall to speed up the sowing.

