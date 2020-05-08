1.5 lakh traffic violators booked by Rachakonda Police

By | Published: 12:14 am 1:01 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have booked over 1.50 lakh violation cases and seized as many as 7,568 vehicles since the lockdown implementation came into force. Officials have warned motorists to strictly adhere to the lockdown norms including not violating the 3 km radius and misuse of the essential services passes.

According to the Rachakonda Traffic Police, of the vehicles seized, 6,328 are two wheelers, 218 are three-wheelers and 779 are four-wheelers and above.

Officials said there is an utmost necessity of maintaining social distancing while at a store or in the house to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“We urge all the residents and welfare associations to monitor the movement of people in their area and keep a tab on youngsters who try to venture out on the streets without a valid reason,” said N Divyacharan Rao, Traffic, DCP, Rachakonda.

If people are found violating the norm, apart from booking cases, their vehicles are being seized, the DCP added.

During this Covid-19 lockdown period, a total of 1,57,065 cases under different violations of the Motor Vehicle Act were booked in Rachakonda, of which 1,26,062 cases were booked by eight traffic police stations and 31,003 cases booked by the law and order police stations.

“Contact our Covid-19 Special Control Room during any medical emergency for ambulance or free cab facility and for any assistance rather than coming out on the roads,” the traffic official said.

Officials said the Digital Pass for essential services valid in Rachakonda and Khammam Commissionerates can be obtained online by submitting required information (covid-tspolice.nvipani.com). After due verification, the E-PASS is being issued.

The Rachakonda Police urged those who are stranded in Telangana and wanting to leave for their homes in other States to apply for E-PASS by submitting required information on (tsp.koopid.ai/epass) and assure that the required pass will be issued after verification.

