1.52 lakh Bathukamma sarees to be distributed in Wanaparthy district

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday said that this year 1,52,000 Bathukamma sarees were being distributed in Wanaparthy district alone and that the sarees this year come with attractive colours and designs, so that women could wear them on the day of Bathukamma festival.

Addressing the women of Wanaparthy town during Bathukamma sarees distribution held on Monday, Minister Niranjan reddy has also assured the people living around Wanaparthy town that by next kharif season, Eedhula Cheruvu would be filled with Krishna waters and that irrigation network would be extended as far as Appaipally and the forest area near Srinivasapur Gutta.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty has said that it has been the tradition of Telangana during the Bathukamma festival that women go to their maternal houses and when they return to their homes after the festival, parents gift sarees to their daughters, along with turmeric and kumkum. Therefore, she said Bathukamma sarees were being distributed by the government.

