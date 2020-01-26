1.6 lakh hectares of forest land to be developed to curb pollution in Hyderabad, says KCR

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Hyderabad: A day after he emphasised the need to protect Hyderabad from pollution, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday initiated measures for development of greenery in and around the city. He directed the officials concerned to devise an action plan to bring about 1.6 lakh hectare of forest land available in and around Hyderabad city, into usage for developing greenery.

In a meeting with the officials of Forest department at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister observed that Hyderabad was growing rapidly following the steep increase in population. Due to absence of a seashore, he felt that the city will be exposed to severe pollution like New Delhi and other metro cities unless immediate measures were taken.

“If we neglect now, Hyderabad will become like other cities, which are suffering with acute pollution and will make life miserable for people. To counter this, let us create dense forests in and around Hyderabad using the available forest land of about 1.6 lakh hectare,” the Chief Minister said. He pointed out that growing trees in large numbers on these forest lands will keep temperatures low and control pollution.

Chandrashekhar Rao wanted the officials to encourage people to plant saplings in large numbers in their premises too. Both GHMC and HMDA were directed to allocate 10 per cent of their respective budgets to improve green cover as per new Municipal Act. He asked the officials concerned to prepare separate action plans for implementing Haritha Haram in all other cities and towns of the State. “One nursery should be established in every municipal ward. All the towns and cities in Telangana State should be resplendent with greenery as part of the measures taken under Pattana Pragathi,” the Chief Minister said.

