1 held for illegally procuring subsidised rice in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Civil Supplies officials seized 44.17 kg subsidised rice and registered case against a person who used to illegally purchase subsidised rice from people in Dharpally and Sirikonda mandals on Friday.

Based on reliable information, the officials conducted raids at Dharpally mandal headquarters and red-handedly caught Shaik Taher, resident of Adilabad, who purchased subsidised rice from people. Officials seized 51 bags, weighing 44.17 kg, and Mahindra mini truck from him.

Enforcement Deputy Tahsildars Vasanth Rao, B Vijaykanth Rao and Dharpally Enforcement DT Madhu took part in the raids.

