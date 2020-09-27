1 killed at biker event shooting in US state

The incident took place on Saturday in Waterloo where about 100 people had gathered for the event, The Hill news website reported.

Washington: One person was killed and several others were injured after a shooting at a biker event in the US state of Iowa, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday in Waterloo where about 100 people had gathered for the event, The Hill news website reported.

Addressing the media, Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said what appeared to be “some kind of confrontation” at the location had escalated into a shooting.

While eight of the injured suffered gunshot wounds, four other were injured by debris and glass as they fled the scene, he added.

One injured person remains in critical condition.

The police chief added that the gathering was unauthorised and a probe is on to locate the organisers.