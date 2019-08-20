1 killed, seven injured as autorickshaw overturns in Boath

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Adilabad: A young daily wage earner died on the spot and seven others were injured when an autorickshaw overturned at Pochera village in Boath mandal on Tuesday. The injured were rushed to Boath government hospital for treatment.

Boath Sub-Inspector P Satheesh said the deceased was identified as Kotte Vittal, 20-year-old labourer from Ekamba village in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. The injured persons, who belong to neighbouring State, were shifted to Boath government hospital and then were referred to RIMS in Adilabad and their condition is said to be stable. The accident took place when the autorickshaw driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog which led to losing the control over the vehicle and overturned. As many as 11 people were travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the mishap.

Based on a complaint from Gummerawar Bheem Rao, one of the injured, a case was registered against the driver of the autorickshaw R Rajeshwar. Investigations were taken up. Post-mortem of the body was performed at the Boath government hospital.

