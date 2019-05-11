10 arrested for murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police solved a murder case within six hours of the offence and arrested 10 persons here on Saturday.

The arrested were Babish, Manoj, Suri, Daya, Prashanth, Pandu, Mahesh, Sai Kiran, Raju and Mohith. According to the police, Babish bore a grudge against one Vishal for marrying the former’s niece and was waiting for a chance to eliminate him. The two, who got married four years ago, were living separately following a dispute.

On Friday night, Vishal came to a wedding at Adikmet in Chilkalguda when Babish picked up a fight with him and in the melee.

“He was returning from the function and when he reached near Boudha Nagar, the gang followed him and picked up a fight again. They started beating him up,” said K Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, North Zone.

Vishal called his younger brother Akash, after which his father Vijay, other relatives rushed to the spot.

“The suspects attacked them too. His father suffered multiple injuries and was shifted to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” Rao said. The suspects were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

