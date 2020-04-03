10 easy steps to build a stronger immune system

By | Published: 6:00 pm

New Delhi: We often see how people around us get affected by viral infections and fevers easily; they have to keep making visits to the doctor at regular intervals.

Dr Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator states that this is all a result of their poor immune system and shares easy ways to boost your immunity.

Salis adds, “The immune system acts as a defense mechanism against disease-causing microorganisms and protects us from all viruses and microbes that our body is exposed to daily.

Can you imagine having no gatekeeper to fight and defend your body against various germs and microbes exposed every day? No right? Well, that’s how important it is to build a strong immune system by improving your diet and making the necessary lifestyle changes.”

Follow these ten steps to to build a strong immune system

Switch/Add Morigna Green teas/Green Teas/Green Coffees for health benefits

Sip on Superfood Moringa Green tea, it is formulated to give you all the benefits of Green Tea combined with the power of the superfood Moringa. It is packed with vitamins and minerals. It is rich in vitamin C and has antioxidants properties which helps boost immunity. It helps maintain bone and joint health, helps regulate metabolism and aids in weight management.

Similarly, unlike regular coffee, Green Coffee is unroasted and hence it has three times more antioxidant potential which is otherwise lost during the roasting process. It is a health booster that is high in antioxidants which helps boost immunity and aids in weight control and management.

Wash the Germs Away

Well, we’ve all heard this right since our school days and that’s how important it actually is. Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly, particularly leafy vegetables, cauliflower and broccoli as a precautionary measure before using them.

A Colorful Plate

Include colourful fruit and vegetables like pumpkin, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes, papaya that add flavour to your palate. These are essentially rich in antioxidants and help you build a stronger immune system.

The Major Player -Vitamin C

Include foods rich in Vitamin C like orange, sweet lime, lemon, gooseberry, bell pepper, berries, tomato, dark leafy vegetables, cashew fruit, kiwi, strawberry, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, etc. which boost your immune system.

Did you know? Amla has the highest Vit C content which is almost equal to the Vit C of two oranges. Amla has potent anti -viral and antioxidant properties. Dried amla is as good as fresh amla as it contains substances which partially protect the vitamin C from destruction on heating or drying.

Add Zinc to your diet

Foods rich in zinc such as nuts, whole grains, legumes, yeast, dairy products also help boost immune function and are highly recommended to be incorporated in the diet.

Soups with Superfoods

Soups are one of the best options for those evening hunger pangs. Soup essentially makes for the ultimate evening snack as it is not only low in calories but also gives much needed satiety. It is a convenient and nourishing option to keep you warm and agile. These days, you get instant-ready soup with superfoods; they are so nutritious that it has up to four times the protein content compared to regular soups.

Enhance Digestion and stay Hydrated

It surely helps if you use garlic, pepper, ginger, asafetida (hing), cumin seeds/powder, turmeric, moringa, lemongrass, basil, and coriander in cooking as they help enhance digestion and improve immunity. Did you know that adding black pepper to the turmeric helps in the absorption of active ingredients in turmeric? You can mix and add it to food especially soups.

Spice Up Your Meal

Pepper rasam and sambhar has all the essential spices and is just right to boost your immune system. Spices tend to be very helpful in building a strong defense mechanism against viral infections. Ensure to include sambhar and rasam to your meals.

Kill the Virus with these anti-viral foods

Garlic, Fennel, Basil, Cloves and Tulsi have anti-viral properties that help you maintain and boost your immune system whilst you stay prepared to fight the viral infections and flus

Drink Healthy Juices

Try these healthy juice combinations like Beetroot + Carrot + Spinach + Amla + Ginger or Apple + Beetroot + Carrot + Ginger + Lemon + Celery. These juices not only energize you and help you maintain youthfulness but also help boost your immune system in an efficient manner.

We can boost our immune systems by adding the above mentioned foods easily available in our kitchen to build a stronger immune system without letting us compromise on our favorite meals.

It is extremely important to build a strong immune system which will work in our defense during times of distress.

Stay safe and healthy!