10 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted

12:18 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Nalgonda: In view of increase in inflow, 10 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) were lifted by 10 feet by the project engineers on Thursday morning.

NSP Chief Engineer Srikanth Rao has formally launched the lifting of the gates by pressing a switch in control board.

About 1.10 lakh cusecs of the water being released downstream by lifting the gates of the project.

Inflow to the project was recorded as 4,72,708 cusecs and out flow is 40,625 cusecs.

The water level in the project was 586.7 feet as against full reservoir level of 590 feet. The present water storage in the project was 303.94 TMCs as against gross storage level of 312.04 tmcs.