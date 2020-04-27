10 held for selling NDP liquor in Kaghaznagar

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: As many as 10 persons were arrested jointly by sleuths of Prohibition and Excise Department and Enforcement for allegedly selling non-duty paid liquor (NDPL), imported from Madhya Pradesh, in Kaghaznagar town on Monday. Around 90 cartons of alcohol were seized from their possession. The value of the seized liquor was assessed to be Rs 45,000. Two more persons regarding the case are absconding.

Prohibition and Excise Department’s Kaghaznagar Inspector T Mahender Singh said that the accused were identified as Gorla Krishna, Kuldeep Mandal, Sadiq Hussain, Vemula Shiva Kumar, Kambampati Avinash, Agala Srikanth, and Racharla Vinay, all natives of Kaghaznagar Sanjay Sarkar of Kowtala mandal centre, Sadula Suman from Raspalli village in Kaghaznagar, Potte Gopal belonging to Bombayiguda in Penchikalpet mandal. Some of them were former licence-holders of liquor shops. Following a tip-off, they were held when trying to sell the liquor to potential customers.

During the course of investigations, the accused admitted that they bought 200 cartons of alcohol from Madhya Pradesh under the pretext of importing essential commodities on Thursday. They confessed that they were disposing the liquor with the help of agents and confidants. They revealed that they shipped around 100 cartons to Maharashtra on Friday.

The illegal business was exposed when some unidentified persons began enquiring about the price of liquor and NDPL. The sleuths started a watch and achieved a breakthrough when they apprehended the traders with the help of the Enforcement Wing.

The department’s Sub-Inspectors R Kishan and P Veeraswamy, staffers and Enforcement Officer Latheef and Sub-Inspector Jaganmohan took part in the operation.

On April 23, nearly 200 quintals of banned jaggery and 700 quintals of ammonium chloride (solid state) were seized from one Pankaj Agarwal, a trader in Kaghaznagar town. The value of the seized material was assessed to be Rs 7.5 lakh.

