10 held for travelling in ladies compartment of Hyderabad Metro trains

Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Ten persons, all youngsters, were caught in the last one month for ignoring rules and travelling in the ladies’ compartments of Hyderabad Metro Rail trains.

They were nabbed by the Rachakonda SHE teams, who conducted decoy operations at various points to nab such troublemakers.

“When our teams entered into the trains, these youngsters were found traveling in the ladies compartments, which are specifically for women passengers. They were counseled and handed over to the Metro Rail authorities who imposed fines on them. They were warned and let off later,” police said. The SHE Teams also caught 40 persons for harassing women in September. Of them, 12 were minors.

Some of the cases include the arrest of a man who raped a 22-year-old lab technician. The suspect M Kumar Goud became friend with the woman through her friend. In February this year, he went to her room and in the absence of her roommates, raped her on a promise of marriage. He sexually exploited her several times resulting in her pregnancy. Since then, he started threatening her to abort the child, failing which he would not marry her. He was arrested by the Uppal police.

In another case, a youngster was caught for harassing a 21-year-old student. The driver K Sampath Reddy from Saroornagar, stalked the girl and chased her scooter on his car up to her hostel. He was arrested by the Adibatla police. Apart from this, 10 persons, mostly teenagers were caught for harassing school girls in Choutuppal, Ghatkesar, Bhongir and Malkajgiri.

