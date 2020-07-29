10 inspectors transferred in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued orders transferring 10 police inspectors on Wednesday. The transfers were on administrative grounds and with immediate effect.

Among those transferred are N Chandra Babu who was posted to Ghatkesar police station, R Saidulu posted to Ibrahimpatnam, Guruva Reddy posted to Kushaiguda, and S Devender, who was posted to Balapur.

