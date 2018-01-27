At least 10 killed as bus falls in Maharashtra river

By | Published: 9:37 am

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): At least 10 people were killed and six others injured after a minibus fell into a river on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when a private bus with nearly 16 passengers was proceeding from Ratnagiri to Kolhapur.

Around 12.45 am when it was speeding along the Shivaji Bridge on the Panchganga River, the driver apparently lost control.

The vehicle rammed into the stone barriers before its plunged into the rocky river, around 80-feet below.

Police and disaster teams were engaged in a massive operation to search and rescue the victims from the crash this morning.

Further details are awaited.