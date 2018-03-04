10 malpractice cases booked in TS in Inter first year exam

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Intermediate first year English paper-I examination was conducted smoothly across the State on Saturday.

A total of 4,93,996 students registered for the examination out of which 4,73,480 students had appeared. As many as 10 malpractice cases were booked, including four in Mahabubnagar, three in Kothagudem and one each in Badradri, Medak and Suryapet. The Board of Intermediate Education in a press release said except for 10 malpractice cases, the examination was conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents.