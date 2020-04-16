10 must-watch movies to catch up on

By | Published: 7:49 pm

While it is commonly acknowledged that artistes are maverick, the audience is no less. Some real bad films make it big and give the filmmaker the right to invade on the viewers’ sensitivity, some good films do not muster public support. As we sit at home wondering what to do, here is a list of 10 flop films that did not deserve summary rejection and do deserve viewing:

Shaan:

This Ramesh Sippy film had an interesting cast, a good combination of action drama music and even Johnny Walker, a new villain with talent. Besides Amitabh, Shashi, Shatrughan, the cast included Sunil Dutt and introduced Kulbhushan Karbanda.

Shakti:

This arguably was Ramesh Sippy’s best. The cast had Dilip Kumar with Amitabh Bachchan. What more could the audience have asked for? The clash between Dilip and Amitabh is something to savour.

Mera Naam Joker:

Did Raj Kapoor bite more than he could chew? Was it its length? How come it became popular later? All these are moot questions. A superb cast and some fine performances, including Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal and Raj Kapoor.

Teesri Kasam:

This film is said to have cost Shailendra his life. He put all his money and hope in making a film from a novel by Phanishwaranth Renu: Mare Gaye Gulfan. This Waheeda, Raj Kapoor starrer won National Awards but could not get the viewers in large numbers.

Rang Birangi:

A fine comedy presented by the master in the art: Hrishikesh Mukherjee starring Amol Palekar and Parveen Babi (her best performance) and an award-winning performance from Utpal Dutt.

Kagaz Ke Phool:

Credited to be directed by Abrar Alvi, this film has Guru Dutt written all over it. The story deals with a filmmaker who invests heavily on his muse only to find her move on and he being thrown into the backdrop.

Sunghursh:

An awesome star cast — Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Balraj Sahani, Jayant Ulhas and Vyjayanthimala — should have had the audience flocking the theatres. The saga of revenge on the banks of the Ganges has some amazing performances.

Amrapalli:

This Lekh Tandon film made more than half-a-century ago bombed at the box office. The costume drama had a gorgeous-looking Vyjayanthimala and tells the story of Ajatashatru’s love for the danseuse Amrapali.

Lamhe:

A story bordering on love between a near dad and his daughter (semblance of Mausam and, in turn, Judas Tree), this has a very polished performance from Anil Kapoor and Sridevi at her best. Vinod Khanna and Juhi Chawla added to the gloss and content.

Dil Se:

Mani Ratnam was on a song. He seemed to be the new Midas. He got Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora on a moving train to do Chaiyan Chaiyan which was a huge hit, and also got a porcelain Manisha reminding you at times of Meena Kumari, besides the full-of-life Preeti Zinta and AR Rehman.

