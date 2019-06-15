10 new BC Gurukuls in erstwhile Khammam

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: Come June 17, as many as 10 new BC Gurukul schools come into being in erstwhile Khammam district.

The State government had sanctioned a Gurukul, to be run under Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, to each of the 10 Assembly constituencies in Khammam and Kothagudem districts. They will be inaugurated on June 17 by the respective MLAs.

According to Gurukuls Regional Coordinator Brahmachari, the new schools would benefit about 2,400 students in both the districts.

At present, there are 14 BC Gurukuls across erstwhile Khammam district and with these new facilities, the number will go up to 24.

The schools are being set up at Krishnapuram in Madhira, Kavitha Memorial PG College in Khammam, TNGOs Colony in Palair, Lankapalli in Sathupalli, Thatipudi in Wyra, Shanti Nagar in Bhadrachalam, Tadikalapudi road in Yellandu, Manuguru in Pinapaka, SCB Nagar in Kothagudem, Gurralacheruvu road in Aswaraopet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter