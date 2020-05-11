10 new cases reported in Karnataka, total number of infections rises at 858

By | Published: 2:03 pm

Bengaluru: Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 858, the Health department said on Monday.

“Ten new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon… Till date 858 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 422 discharges,” the department said in its mid-day situation update.

The ten new cases include- three from Davangere, two each from Bidar and Bagalkote, one each from Kalaburagi, Shiggavi in Haveri and Vijayapura.

While most cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, one each are with travel history to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

One person’s contact tracing is underway.

Seven cases are men, three are women.