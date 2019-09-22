10 per cent Green Budget must for all municipalities: KTR

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said every municipality would have to earmark a minimum of 10 per cent of its funds towards Green Budget, besides framing a green action plan under the new Municipalities Act, 2019. It is to ensure that Haritha Haram remains a continuous process.

Explaining the provisions of the Act in the Council, the Minister said a green action plan would have to be framed every year for five years. The plan would specify the number of plants to be planted, considering the local topography and availability of space. A nursery would have to be set up by each municipality to meet its requirements, he said, adding that the cost of maintaining the nursery and taking up plantations and ensuring their survival would be met from the Green Budget earmarked in the municipality budget.

Ward member and special officer would be responsible for ensuring 85 per cent survival of plants, he said.

Property tax link with registration

The Minister said the State government would examine the prospects of linking registration with the property tax assessment. Currently, property tax assessment and tax being levied are linked to the annual rental value or other basis.

Citing an example, some TRS leaders pointed out that property tax for some structures in LB Nagar was higher than those in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, he said.

To make things more transparent, online self-certification was being proposed for new constructions or reconstruction, which is not assessed in the municipal records. The individual shall be responsible for furnishing correct information and in case of any variations, a penalty of 25 times for incorrect certification, besides penal action, will be initiated, he explained.

‘Prepared to clear religious structures on roads’

Asserting that the State Government was prepared to clear religious structures and statues of national leaders on roads to ensure the free flow of traffic and avoid mishaps, the Minister wanted the support of political parties in taking up the exercise.

In fact, a couple of years ago, this issue was taken up with former BJP Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, he said. Though both the leaders extended support, they wanted the exercise to be taken up by clearing structures of a particular community first and then take up the rest, he said, while responding to an appeal by TRS MLC K Prabhakar.

“It is a sensitive issue and can result in communal differences. The government is prepared but needs support from all political parties. We will be doing injustice to the next generations if this exercise is not taken up,” Rama Rao said and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cleared many religious structures in Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister of that State.

