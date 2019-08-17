10-step Korean skincare routine for glass skin

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 10:34 pm

The viral Korean skincare routine that has been breaking news on the internet is definitely creating a buzz. People all around the world have been going crazy about it. From fashion bloggers to dermatologists, this skincare routine is approved by everyone. This go-to skincare routine has many benefits such as it helps reduce stress, cleanses and purifies the skin.

The first step is double cleansing with an oil-based cleanser that will clear the impurities such as SPF and sebum while the second step involves removal of the water based debris and oil that has been sitting on the skin with a toner that acts as an exfoliator. As the makeup removal wipes out certain impurities, this step does the trick to get a clear skin. One of the keys to a glowing skin is layering the products rather than using one thick cream to do all the work.

The third and fourth steps involve an essence to provide moisture to the skin. Emulsion is used to provide an extra layer of watery based moisture, especially for dry skin type this is a step that should not be avoided. The fifth step consists of a serum; it helps in acne scar removal, spots and wrinkles. The sixth step is a good sheet mask which stays moist for the whole time.

The seventh step is applying eye cream, this step is necessary to moisturise the ultra-delicate skin under eyes where’s crow’s feet and fine lines. It gives a good amount of hydration. The eighth step involves a moisturiser, in this step a thick cream is applied on the face, which is preferably for people having dry skin known as occlusive layer. The ninth step includes sunscreen, which is best at protecting ones skin from the harmful UVA rays. The final step involves a sleeping mask, as this step works best while one is resting giving enough time for the skin to heal and repair.