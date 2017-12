By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Ten special grade Deputy Collectors from Telangana are in consideration for conferring IAS. The State government sent the list of the officials to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, for this purpose.

The names recommended by the government are Korra Lakshmi, Chittem Lakshmi, K Dharma Reddy, T Vinay Krishna Reddy, Ch Shiva Lingaiah, V Venkateswarlu, M Hanumantha Rao, D Amoy Kumar, K Hymavathi and M Haritha.