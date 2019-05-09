10 things you should know about TV9 controversy

By | Published: 10:14 pm 10:16 pm

Media circles in the state capital went agog on Thursday with reports of searches being conducted on the popular news channel TV9 and at the house of its CEO Ravi Prakash. The sensational outbreak of story made the TV9 CEO go live on his channel to issue a clarification and dispute reports of his arrest.

Here is what happened in TV9 case:

On April 24, Alanda Media & Entertainments (which acquired a major share in ABCL company which runs TV9) director P Kaushik Rao lodged a complaint with police. He accused TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash, another person Sivaji, an actor of forgery for wrongful gain Cyberabad police register a case with 84/2019 under sections 406, 420, 467, 469, 471, 120 (B) of the IPC and sections 66 & 72 of I.T. Act Police obtain search warrants from Court and conduct searches at four places The searches were conducted at TV9 office in Banjara Hills; residences of V. Ravi Prakash, S. Shivaji and MVKN Murthy Police say they seized important documents and electronic evidence, which will be sent for forensic lab for analysis. Another case registered on a complaint filed by P Koushik Rao on April 30 with Cr.No.87/2019 u/s.420, 468, 471, 120 (B) IPC & Sections 66-C, 66-D of I.T. Act. In this case too, V Ravi Prakash, MKVN Murthy and others are accused of making forged documents As social media goes into a frenzy, TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash goes live to condemn rumours of his arrest Ravi Prakash claims attempts are being made to foist false cases against him.

