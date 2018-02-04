10-year-old boy in Adilabad drowns in trench

By | Published: 10:02 pm 10:07 pm

Adilabad: A 10-year-old boy drowned in a trench dug up as part of works related to mini tank bund at Khanpur in Adilabad town on Sunday.

Adilabad Town-I Inspector said that the deceased was identified as Gaekwad Karthik, a native of Ambedkar nagar and a Class V student of a government school.

Karthik met watery grave when he fell in to the trench while playing with his friend, Sai. His parents rushed to the spot upon being informed about the incident, but could not rescue him.

They demanded compensation from the executing agency and said negligence of the contractor resulted in the death of their son.

Forest and Environment Minister Jogu Ramanna consoled kin of the boy at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

He assured the family members of financial help by talking to executing agency. He said he would strive to get help from the government as well.

He told the agency to take precautionary steps to avoid recurrence of similar incidents in future and to put up sign boards at work site. Based on a complaint from Mallari, father of the boy, a case was registered. Investigations were on.