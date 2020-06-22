10-year-old from Mancherial creates thumbprint wonder

By | Published: 11:11 pm 11:12 pm

Mancherial: Children create wonders if parents and teachers can understand their interests and provide relevant training. Tallam Sai Harshith, a 10-year-old boy scripted record by painting using 1 lakh thumbprints to create awareness on Covid-19 pandemic. He hails from remote Rechini village in Thandur mandal.

The boy demonstrated the unprecedented feat in front of representatives of International Book of Records (IBR) and his name was entered in the records for creating the biggest painting for the first time in the country. He was presented the certificate recognising the achievement by Dr S Shivaramakrishna, Karimnagar Chief Coordinator of IBR, at a function held in Karimnagar on Sunday evening.

“Harshith owns extraordinary drawing skills. I trained him for a period of 10 days. I taught the basics of drawing and the art of expressing something through pictures. He wanted to do something unique for raising awareness among the public over coronavirus. So, he came up with the innovative idea and executed it well,” B Satya Prakash, art teacher, told Telangana Today.

According to the teacher, the artwork illustrates what to do and what not to do for curtailing the novel coronavirus. Alphabets, used in the painting explain important precautions to prevent the acute respiratory disease. He produced it with the help of his right and left thumbs, scores of drawing charts and acrylic colours.

The younger son of Raghuveer, who works as manager of a pharmaceutical manufacturer in Hyderabad, took 42 hours to draw the painting which measures 31,248 square inches. He began the work of art on June 7 and completed it on June 14. He spent seven hours a day. He embarked on the mission during the lockdown period at his grandparents’ house in Karimnagar.

Harshith is currently residing in Hyderabad with his parents. He is a Class VI student in a private school in the city. “He developed a passion for drawing since childhood. In order to hone his skills, we roped in Satya Prakash, a tutor and coach belonging to Satya Classes, a private institution of Karimnagar. We are proud to be his parents,” Raghuveer beamed, and thanked the trainer.

