100 bicycles distributed to poor students in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Lions Clubs International District 320 C distributed bicycles to 100 poor girl students at the old municipal office in Kapra.

According to the club, the girl beneficiaries were identified from across various sections of society and schools. The initiative marks a step taken by the Lions Clubs to involve and address social issues of concern related to women and girls in particular with the objective of ‘Respond to serve’.

P Ravindranath Gupta, District Governor of the club said projects such as eye hospitals and dialysis centers will be taken up to supplement the societal needs.