‘100-feet road at Korremula will bring development opportunities’

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Thursday held a coordination meeting on the Eastern Corridor development with representatives from IT firms, HMDA and other departments concerned regarding the proposal of a 100-feet road connecting Korremula to the southern boundary of Infosys campus at Pocharam.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat convened the meeting following the directions of IT Minister, KT Rama Rao. “The road will bring opportunities for development in the surrounding villages and help in boosting the GRID policy of the government,” Bhagwat said.

To foster the development of the Eastern Corridor and give an impetus to the development activity in the villages of Narapally, Korremula, Pocharam and neighbouring areas, a road was proposed to connect the Warangal National Highway with the existing Infosys campus.

Considering that the GRID Policy had also been approved by the State Cabinet, the proposal of the road had become a harbinger of development in the Eastern Hyderabad region as sought by the government.

Bhagwat recently visited the proposed road site and felt that a coordination meeting was required to take things forward.

