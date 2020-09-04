100 million discounted meals eaten in UK

Food outlets from Michelin-starred outlets to international burger chains then get the discount reimbursed by the government within five days.

By | Published: 2:24 pm

London: Around 100 million discounted meals were eaten by British diners during August as part of a government drive to encourage nervous customers back to restaurants. Figures published Friday by the Treasury department show that the so-called “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme for August cost more than envisioned. It is set to cost a lot more as participating eateries have until the end of September to make claims.

Under the programme, sitting customers could receive a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating restaurants between Monday and Wednesday up to 10 pounds (USD 13) per person. Food outlets from Michelin-starred outlets to international burger chains then get the discount reimbursed by the government within five days.

Critics say the scheme was short-term gimmick by the government to court public favour following a series of missteps on the coronavirus front and merely shifted dining habits from the end of the week to the start. Lorenzo Nargi, co-director of three Lorenzo Italian restaurants in southeast London, said the scheme was not good for structure of the business and that customers had fallen sharply on non-discounted days.

“All this has done is messed us about,” he said. “It ultimately stripped revenue from other days.” Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said the scheme helped protect the jobs of 1.8 million people working in the hospitality sector and boosted the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus-recession, which saw economic output in Britain shrink by around 20 per cent.