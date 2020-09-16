100 more beds for Covid-19 patients at MGMH in Warangal

Superintendent Dr Nagarjuna Reddy also said that as many as 134 corona positive patients are undergoing treatment at the MGMH.

Warangal Urban: The number of beds for treating the Covid-19 patients has been increased to 440 in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here. According to the hospital superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy the bed strength has been increased by 100.

Speaking to presspersons along with Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) principal Dr S Sandhya and Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Ramana, he said that they were ready to provide treatment to every patient with the symptoms of the Covid-19. “We are also arranging oxygen facilities at each bed. We are conducting tests to each patient who visit the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms,” he added. Dr Nagarjuna Reddy also said that as many as 134 corona positive patients are undergoing treatment at the MGMH.

“We are conducting the corona tests 24/7 at the hospital. We have also got a machine that would increase the oxygen pressure. On the other hand, a liquid oxygen tank with a capacity of 13 kiloliters will be brought to the hospital within 15 days,’ he added.

“While Covid-19 tests were conducted for 5590 people, 2212 of them tested positive for the virus. A total of 134 corona patients, 68 patients with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and 500 other patients are getting medical service as the in-patients at the hospital as on today,” the Superintendent added. Meanwhile, KMC principal Dr S Sandhya said that 95 percent works of the PMSSY hospital located on the KMC premises had been completed so far. “We are working on warfoot basis to complete the remaining works,” she added.

