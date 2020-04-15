100 PPE kits donated to Cyberabad cops

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Extending a helping hand to the police, specially the field level officers, the Indus Towers Private Limited donated 100 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Cyberabad Police here on Wednesday.

The PPE kits worth Rs 2 lakh were handed over to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to be distributed among the duty officers. Sajjanar appreciated the gesture of Indus Towers Pvt. Limited and urged citizens to follow the lockdown norms strictly to prevent the spread coronavirus infection.

