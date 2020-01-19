100 sq ft housing site to poor in Peddapalli soon: Koppula Eshwar

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Peddapalli: Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy has come up with an innovative idea of providing 100 square feet land to poor people of Peddapalli town.

Irrespective of caste and religion, every poor family would be provided house on a 100 sq ft site in the town, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar announced at a media conference here on Sunday.

He said a survey would be conducted and people who were found belonging to economically weaker section would be provided housing sites. Being the Welfare Minister, he would extend all support to the MLA, he added.

