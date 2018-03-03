100 trucks transporting sand illegally seized in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:15 am

Karimnagar: Hundred lorries were seized for illegally transporting sand. Kothapalli police along with TSMDC officials conducted raids at Kazipur and Ilonipalli of Karimnagar mandal on Friday.

The lorries being used for sand transportation and three JCBs were seized. Additional DCP Srinivas Rao, ACP Usha Rani, CI Sheshidhar Reddy, Kothapalli SI Nagaraju and others participated in the raids.

In another incident, Task Force police conducted raids on a mobile point in Gopalraopet of Ramadugu mandal and detained four persons for uploading porn movies on mobile phone of students and youths.

Cops conducted inquiries in Laxmi Cell Point owned by I Tirupati, Vinayaka Cell Point (Adigoppula Thirupati), Sri vasanth Cell Point (Miryala Sanjeev) and Sai Manikanta Mobile Point owned by Miryala Sampath. Four computers were also seized.

The Task Force police also conducted raids on LPG gas filling centres and seized 14 cylinders, refilling machine and 50 litres of PDS kerosene.