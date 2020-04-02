100 years of Pandit Ravi Shankar 

By | Published: 7:04 pm

Tell us about your early life — where were you born, your family…

I was born in Agra as my father was in the Army. I come from a traditional Iyer Brahmin musical family. I grew up with our beautiful culture and upbringing at home. Had lessons in Sanskrit Shlokas, classical Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam. Grew up listening to the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, and beautiful fables of India from mommy.

Where did you first meet Pandit ji? Tell us about your life with him.

I first saw him perform at the age of 9 in Chennai but met him in London when I was 17. My life with him was nothing like you can imagine. It only exists in fairy tales and very enviable. I am so happy for the next ten lives or more!

What do you think is his biggest contribution to Indian classical music?



His contribution is not just to music. He put India on the map for many people. So many have told me that they wanted to visit India after they heard him. He has changed many lives for the better. He has made a platform for so many musicians to go and perform now. He also has produced some very special disciples who are doing so well. Today anybody can become famous with all the social media and self-promotions, etc., but those days without any of this, he was a household name. The name Ravi Shankar still spells magic everywhere!

Who do you think embodies his musical legacy best?



His daughters and some special disciples.

What are your hobbies? Typically, how do you spend your day?

I am a workaholic. I have to keep doing something. I have so much to take care of with Ravi ji’s work. To have a little change, I cook everyday, I love to feed my family and friends; don’t laugh, but I am paranoid about cleanliness and like to sweep and mop my floors myself, very occasional TV, some reading and everyday I have to solve two Sudokus at least.

What motivated you to ignore the age-gap between the two of you?

Age gap was the least of the problems. He was so young at heart, body and mind and had more energy than many youngsters. He had this inner energy and shine which came through to his face and with his powerful eyes made me his loving slave.

How do you perceive Anoushka as a musician?

I think she is an honest and amazing musician and I am very proud of her. Ravi ji always said that she had a spiritual quality to her music which cannot be taught. He was also amazed by her technical skills on the instrument. I have learned so much from her. She is a unique and loving human being.

How is your relationship with Norah Jones?

She is my step daughter and I have loved her from the day she was born, which was a few years before Anoushka. She is an amazing musician with voice like liquid gold. I love her dearly.

I am sure there are many unheard stories about you and Pandit ji. Please share one with our readers.

Many people don’t know that he was such a fun man with so much humour. One day when Anoushka was little, she wanted to surprise me and locked both Raviji and me in the bedroom. Raviji had this great idea and wanted to surprise Anoushka. He took this opportunity and dressed me up like a man. He put a turban and a dhoti on me and I wore his kurta and jacket. When the door opened, there were so many people and I got so embarrassed. He did such a good job that even our driver didn’t recognise me and asked, “Who is this Pathan that everybody is fussing about”.

The ‘Centenary tour’ has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak so how are you celebrating Pandit ji’s birthday?

Quietly and beautifully at home with a puja, music and cooking some of his favourite dishes!

