1,000 2BHKs to be ready for inauguration by Dasara in Dornakal constituency

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:37 pm

Mahabubabad: The construction work of double bedroom houses (2BHK) in Dornakal Assembly constituency is progressing at a brisk pace in the district. The State government sanctioned 500 houses in the first phase, 1,400 houses in the second phase and 1,000 in the third phase for the constituency. While 130 houses have already been completed, 1,000 more houses will be completed by Dasara festival. A total of 101 houses have already been allotted to the beneficiaries in Marripeda mandal and house warming ceremonies were conducted last year.

Meanwhile, the construction of 50 houses at Yellampet village, 40 houses at Botthala Thanda, 40 houses at Housing Board colony at Marripeda Bungalow, and 32 houses near Ayyappa Swamy temple are also moving at a fast pace. The works of 40 2BHKs at Yellampet, 40 at Mogilicherla in Kuravi mandal, 30 at Thattupally and 32 at Kuravai mandal headquarter are in the final stages of completion.

While 70 houses were sanctioned to Vennaram village in Dornakal mandal, the construction of 18 houses was completed and 52 others are in the final stages of completion. Speaking to Telangana Today, Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik said he had laid the foundation for construction of 30 2BHKs at Jayyaram village, and another 30 would be sanctioned for the village. He said that works of 2BHK at Jayapuram (50) in Narsimhulapet mandal, and Peddamupparam village (50) in Danthalapally mandal were progressing rapidly.

“I’m ready to sanction as many houses as sought by the people if they have land for the construction of houses. The State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up the 2BHK scheme to help the poor lead a dignified life,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .