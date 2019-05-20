‘1000% confident’ TDP will retain power, says Chandrababu Naidu

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said he is “1000 per cent confident” that TDP will win the elections in the State.

“I am 1,000 per cent confident that TDP will win the elections. I do not have even 0.1 per cent doubt. We are going to win,” he told a press conference here.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member strong Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats across Andhra Pradesh were held on April 11. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

Reiterating his demand for counting of votes in 50 per cent of VVPATs, the TDP supremo said, “I have been fighting over this issue for the last ten years. VVPAT slips are the main issue for us. If we get a printout, we will believe.

Now VVPATs will be counted in only five polling booths (per Assembly segment).” “The Election Commission is complicating the issue by saying that it will take six to seven days to count VVPATs. SY Qureshi (former Chief Election Commissioner) supported our arguments. Not only us, but even former EC officials are raising the matter,” he said.

Claiming that the EC is “losing its credibility”, Naidu said that VVPAT slips should be counted first and verified properly. “There are many problems relating to the counting process. The EC should take steps to resolve them. There are many rumours including that printers may have been manipulated and control panels changed,” he said.

Naidu also said, “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi tried till the last minute to influence voters. That is not correct.”

Time and again exit polls failed to catch voter’s pulse

With most of the exit polls predicting a rout for his party, Naidu said that time and again such polls failed. “Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the people’s pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP govt at the center (sic),” Naidu said in a late night tweet. Barring one or two, almost all exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the main opposition YSR Congress in the State elections. They also said the YSRC would win close to 20 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State. Though not dismal, the polls gave good numbers to the TDP as well.

‘Ensure YSRC doesn’t disturb counting process’

New Delhi: TDP requested the ECI to ensure the YSRCP doesn’t disturb the counting of Lok Sabha and Assembly votes in the State on May 23.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Monday, TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has sought adequate security in the counting premises to ensure the “YSRCP members do not disturb the counting process” in the State.

Accusing YSRCP of mischievous game plan like the deletion of genuine voters of TDP by filing applications in bulk in the name of unknown persons from places like Pune and Kolkata, Kumar wrote, “We request the Election Commission to provide adequate security in the counting premises to ensure the YSRCP doesn’t disturb the counting process.”