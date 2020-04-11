1,000-plus new cases push India Covid-19 tally above 8,000

By | Published: 9:38 pm 9:50 pm

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry put the number of confirmed cases so far across the country at 7,529 with 242 deaths. These results are from nearly 1.7 lakh tests conducted so far across the country. According to the Ministry, 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths were reported in 24 hours till Saturday afternoon.

However, a tally of numbers reported by various States showed at least 8,016 positive coronavirus cases and 261 deaths. More than 800 people have been cured and discharged so far.

Fresh cases were reported from various places, including in Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Testing and treatment infrastructures were being augmented on a daily basis, said the Ministry and asserted that the number of confirmed cases could have reached 8.2 lakh by April 15 in the absence of a lockdown and other containment measures.

While Maharashtra saw its tally of confirmed cases rising to at least 1,666, Mumbai alone has more than 1,100 cases now. Tamil Nadu and Delhi have also seen their respective numbers cross the 1,000-mark, while Rajasthan has over 600 cases. The states with over 400 cases included Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The death toll in Maharashtra alone has reached 110.

