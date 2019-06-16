1,000 take part in walk on road safety in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Aimed at increasing traffic awareness and to bring down the number of accidents on the roads, a 2K Walk for Road Safety was organised by Dr Sarath Chandramouli, Clinical Director, Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, KIMS Hospital, at Jalavihar, Necklace Road on Sunday.

Transport Minister, Vemula Prashanth Reddy was the chief guest for the event, which had participation of Kakarla Subba Rao, former Director of NIMS; CN Raghu Prasad, GHMC Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad; Dr Purnima A Nagaraj, consultant psychiatrist, Dhrithi Clinic; and others.

Nearly 1,000 persons took part in the walk, according to a press release.

