1,000 tmc water released to Srisailam from Jurala

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Wanaparthy: A whopping 1,000 tmcft of water has been released from Priyadarshini Jurala Project to Srisailam Project till Sunday, making 2019-20 the fourth year in the last 20 years to have such massive inflows from Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka.

During the past couple of decades, this had happened only thrice, that too during three successive years between 2005 and 2008. Inflows recorded were 1603.026 tmcft (the highest) in 2005-06, 1585.427 tmcft in 2006-07 and 1266.589 tmcft in 2007-08.

Even on Sunday, there were steady inflows into Jurala with 65,000 cusecs recorded at 6 pm while outflows were in the order of 67,706 cusecs into river Krishna, heading towards Srisailam project.

