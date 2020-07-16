10,000 RAT kits sanctioned for Khammam

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Khammam: As many as 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits would soon be made available for Covid testing at all government hospitals in the district.

Following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Health Minister Eatala Rajender sanctioned the kits for use in Government District General Hospital, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Khammam.

In view of increasing number of cases in erstwhile Khammam, Ajay Kumar asked the Health Minister to sanction more number of testing kits. The rapid antigen kits would be used for testing in emergency cases such as child deliveries, accidents and surgery cases.

The 10,000 newly sanctioned kits might reach the district within a week. As on Wednesday the total number of cases reported in the district reached 199 and 10 deaths were reported, health officials said.

It might be noted that Ajay Kumar has handed over nearly 1,000 kits to District Hospital on July 14 and about 1,124 kits were distributed among the PHCs and CHCs in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .