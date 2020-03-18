1,008 couples perform ‘Satyanarayana Vratam’ in Asifabad

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: As many as 1,008 couples from several parts of the district and neighbouring Maharashtra performed ‘Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam’ on the premises of the ancient Sri Balaji Venkateshwara Swamy Devasthanam at Gangapur village in Rebbena mandal on Tuesday. Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa was the chief guest of the event.

One of the organisers Ganapuram Murali said the ritual was held by 60 Vedic scholars for the well-being of the world. He stated that Arya Vysya Seva Sangham provided the material required for the puja. Several devotees from the State and Maharashtra attended.

Tents were put up around the temple for those participanting in the ritual. A festive atmosphere prevailed at the temple and the sleepy village came alive as several devotees arrived from far and near. Konappa was all praise for the organisers for conducting the event.

