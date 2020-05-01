1008 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike in Maharashtra

By Author  |  Published: 1st May 2020  9:44 pm
Homeless and migrants people rest at a relief camp in Versova during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Friday. -Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday saw a big jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 1,008 persons testing positive, the highest in one day so far, taking the tally of cases to 11,506.

While 106 patients were discharged on Friday upon recovery, 26 COVID-19 patients died, the state health department said. The death toll in the state thus reached 485 and number of discharged patients reached 1,879.

Ten deaths were recorded in Pune city, five in Mumbai, three is Jalgaon district and one each Pune district, Sindhudurg, Bhiwandi, Thane, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani during the day. Besides, a resident of Uttar Pradesh died in Mumbai during treatment for virus infection.

15 of 26 patients who died had high-risk comorbidities (existing health issues), the statement said.

