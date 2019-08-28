1,015 kg marijuana seized in AP

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: In a major drug seizure, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,015 kg of marijuana, estimated to be worth Rs 1.52 crore, from a truck at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence, officials of the Visakhapatnam regional DRI unit intercepted the containerised truck near NAD junction at Gajuwaka. On being grilled, the driver opened the door at the rear container but it was found empty. On thorough examination, a false partition near the driver cabin side of the vehicle was found with an opening on top of the partition, where the officials then found 1,015 kg of marijuana. The contraband was packed in 365 brown packets.

The drug was said to be brought from the agency area and destined to Madhya Pradesh. The DRI officials arrested the truck driver and seized the vehicle.

