104 cops detected with Covid in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Karimnagar: About 104 police personnel working in various police stations across Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits have tested positive for Covid-19. Nearly 18 police officials of different ranks working with the Karimnagar One Town police station have infected by the virus. While some of them are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, few others are in home quarantine.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy on Thursday visited the Karimnagar One Town police station to instill confidence among the police personnel. Interacting with police, the CP suggested the measures to be taken to protect themselves from the viral infection and promised all kinds of assistance from the department for providing medical service to the personnel and their family members in government and private hospitals.

The Commissioner wanted the police personnel to be confident. Asking the police personnel and their family to undergo tests in various hospitals in Karimnagar, he advised them to observe home isolation if tested negative.

Kamalasan Reddy announced paid leaves to the staff, who were tested positive for Covid. He advised them to avoid outside food and eat homemade food with hot water. ACP rank officer has been appointed as the nodal officer to enquire about the Covid treatment and well-being of the police personnel.

The CP appointed women police station inspector Damodar as in-charge Inspector of Karimnagar One Town police station as Karimnagar One Town Inspector was infected by the virus.

Police personnel on VR (vacancy reserve) have been posted in One Town police station to discharge duties. Karimnagar Town ACP Ashok, Inspector Damodar, SIs, Naresh, Srinath and Srinivas and others were also present.

