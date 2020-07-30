105-year-old Covid patient cured in Kerala

By | Published: 1:08 am

Thiruvananthapuram: A 105-year-old woman, Asma Beevi on Wednesday was cured of Covid-19 disease and was discharged from the hospital.

She thus became the oldest patient in Kerala who was cured of the disease, which early saw an aged couple — 93-year-old man and 88-year-old woman, was the previous elderly to have been cured.

Beevi was discharged from the state-run ESI Medical College at Kollam.

She got this disease from her daughter and after she was admitted to the hospital, a specially constituted medical board oversaw the treatment.

On a few occasions her condition deteriorated, but Beevi fought back and has now gone home.

